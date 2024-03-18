A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area. The building was illegally constructed and fell in the wee hours of Monday. No casualties reported yet.

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area on Monday, a senior fire official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the director in charge of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Abhijit Pandey, the under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday.

"A 5-storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134," West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted from his X handle, adding that the particular area falls under the 'citadel' of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Urging the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the Kolkata Police Commissioner to involve the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team in the ongoing rescue and relief operation, Adhikari posted, "I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team that can help in rescuing the victims, be it fire servicemen, police or any other team."

However, there were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident.

Further updates are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

