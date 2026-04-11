Five-year old boy sexually abused, murdered in Bihar's Jehanabad — ‘throat slit, genitals severed’

A man was arrested for allegedly abusing a five-year-old boy and murdering him in Bihar's Jehanabad. The incident occurred at the hostel of a residential school in Jehanabad, where the accused worked as a canteen guard.

The accused was identified as Mukesh alias Sudama, 46, NDTV reported. During the inquiry, it was found that Mukesh's wife had left him years ago.

As per the report, the guard was "frustrated" as the children at the hostel allegedly taunted him by calling him 'impotent', Superintendent of Police Aprajit Lohan was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The accused reportedly had a dispute with the hostel operator and threatened to defame the hostel and force its closure, police said.

Boy ‘sexually abused, murdered’ The incident happened on Sunday night. Mukesh allegedly lured the victim to his room and sexually abused him.

Fearing that he could scream and get him arrested, Mukesh slit the boy's throat and dumped his body on the staircase of the hostel, the report added.

The boy's father received a call the next morning from hostel's operator, Tarun Kumar, and was informed that his son had been admitted to a private hospital.

At the hospital, he found his son with his throat slit, his genitals severed, and cuts on the left side of his abdomen, the First Information Report (FIR) read, as per NDTV.

He reportedly shifted his son to a multi-specialty hospital in Patna on the advice of the doctors, where he was declared dead.

Police registered a case of rape by a person in authority, gang rape, murder and under sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Tarun Kumar was taken into custody. A teacher and two staff members were also detained but were allowed to go after questioning, NDTV reported.

As per the report, several crucial leads were obtained during the investigation, based on which Mukesh was also taken into custody, said Lohan.

When interrogated, he confessed to his crime and said he was drunk at that time, police added.