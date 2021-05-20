Fix rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals: PIL in Delhi HC

"The mismanagement and myopic viewpoint of the Government has eroded the confidence of the people in the Government and State machinery. The Court can play the role of a catalyst by reminding the State of its duties, and to direct the Government to fix the rate of the private hospital treatment including bed and other services in private hospitals and the services shall be made available to the patients in a particular time frame decided by the hospitals after consultation with the Government. This will reassure the people to continue to having faith in the system so as to revive their confidence," the plea read.