As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to hike repo rates to tame rising inflation, there is good news for fixed deposit (FD) investors. Banks are offering higher interest rates on FDs also known as term deposits. Many banks are offering 7-8% interest rates on FD now and some small finance banks are giving around 9%. And senior citizens are benefitting the most as mostly all lenders offer them a higher interest rate than those offered to the general people. So, seeing the lucrative returns, many investors consider it the best time to opt for premature withdrawal of their deposits and instead reinvest the money to earn better returns. But before doing so, you should carefully weigh the pros and cons of it.

Premature withdrawal rules

FDs offer the option of premature withdrawal but there is a catch attached to it. Banks will charge you a penalty for closing the deposit before the tenure ends. The penalty charges typically range from 0.5% to 3% of the interest rate.

The State Bank of India (SBI) charges a penalty of 0.50% on premature withdrawal of FDs up to ₹5 lakh. Punjab National Bank (PNB) levies an interest penalty of 1% at the time of premature cancellation or part withdrawal of FDs for all tenors. In case of premature closure of the FD account, HDFC Bank charges a penalty of 1%.

FD Maturity

Check the maturity date of your FD and if it is maturing in the next 6 months then breaking the deposits is not a viable option. Financial Planner Ritesh Sabharwal in a LinkedIn post wrote, “you should consider breaking your FD only when it is not close to its maturity and there is substantial time left for the deposit."

Also, when you break your FD you don't get the same rate as when you started. Ritesh Sabharwal explained this with an example. "Let's say, 2 years back you opened a 1 lakh FD at 7%. After 1 year you decide to break the FD. The interest rate for a 1 year FD back then was 6%, therefore when you pre-close your FD after 1 year, the bank will pay you at 6% and not 7%."

Taxation on FD

Another important factor to be considered is the tax applicable on the interest earned on the existing and the new FD. Suppose your tern deposit comes in a 30 percent tax bracket, then you will have to pay a substantial amount.