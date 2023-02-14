As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to hike repo rates to tame rising inflation, there is good news for fixed deposit (FD) investors. Banks are offering higher interest rates on FDs also known as term deposits. Many banks are offering 7-8% interest rates on FD now and some small finance banks are giving around 9%. And senior citizens are benefitting the most as mostly all lenders offer them a higher interest rate than those offered to the general people. So, seeing the lucrative returns, many investors consider it the best time to opt for premature withdrawal of their deposits and instead reinvest the money to earn better returns. But before doing so, you should carefully weigh the pros and cons of it.

