Fixed deposit rates: These banks hiked FD interest rates recently. Details here

Several banks have increased the fixed deposit interest rates for a different amounts of deposits and for different tenures recently. The increase in interest rates has come against the backdrop of an increase in reports rates by 50 basis points by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tame inflation across the country. Bank FDs or fixed deposits are popular investment products in the country. However, financial experts have always advised that one should not park their entire savings in bank FDs. One needs to assess their asset allocation and goals to decide how much money they need to park in banks.

