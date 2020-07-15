The meeting of the committee, chaired by senior Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma, on Wednesday was called to discuss action taken by the union government in the view of covid-19 particularly with respect to coordination between state governments and unlocking process. In the meeting, members also raised questions over black marketing of medicines and drugs that were being used for Covid-19 patients and how the situation can be brought under control along with discussing what was the possibility of a vaccine or a drug to cure Covid-19 in the country.