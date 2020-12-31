Fixed-line broadband connectivity gets a big boost from the pandemic

The covid-19 pandemic brought sector after sector to their knees across countries, and India was no exception. But one industry— telecom —saw growth globally.

In India, too, data consumption surged to a new record of over 11GB per user per month, a 25-30% rise fast forwarding usage by four to five years.

Dependency on mobile broadband increased manifold as millions logged in from home—for work, education, entertainment and other services—exposing gaps in wireless networks.

Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

And with this, India’s telecom space shifted focus to fixed-line broadband services, a technology that has existed for years but gained traction only in 2020.

Telecom operators, industry bodies and the government started pushing for fixed-line broadband connectivity and the need to have robust infrastructure in place to support it across urban and rural areas.

In fact, demand for wired broadband grew even in smaller cities, with many professionals having moved back to their native places after being allowed to work from home.

“The otherwise stagnant fixed-home broadband segment witnessed high growth on account of work, live, interaction activities being conducted from home. Enterprises adopted virtualization as work-from-home became the norm for businesses," said Sathish Gopalaiah, partner- telecom, Deloitte India.

Now, experts say, the use of wired broadband will rise in 2021 because remote working and learning will continue until a mass covid-19 vaccination drive is undertaken across the country.

This demand even speeded up the Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM Wani) project, which had been hanging fire since March 2017, when it was first proposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Under the project, announced this month, Wi-Fi hotspots will be set up at any public place such as grocery stores, tea stalls, restaurants and hotels to lighten the load on wireless services.

“Despite being an affordable option today, mobile data tariffs are rising continuously. The demand for floor tariffs on data services (by telecom operators) would also increase the cost differential. Wi-Fi hotspots would therefore offer a more cost-effective option and could emerge as an affordable means for mass public connectivity," said T.V. Ramachandran, president, Broadband India Forum, a policy think tank.

According to Cisco’s Annual Internet Report (2018-23), the world will have 628 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2023, up from 169 million in 2018. By 2023, Asia Pacific will have the highest share of global public Wi-Fi hotspots at 46%.

Going by this projection, Trai said, India should have at least 100 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2023, given the size of its telecom market, which has a sixth of the world’s users. India’s telecom operators did not miss the opportunity. To grab the fixed-line broadband market share, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd launched tariff plans in August under JioFiber, the company’s broadband service.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telco offered plans starting at ₹399 per month.

To counter Jio’s bundled offers, rival Bharti Airtel Ltd announced plans starting at ₹499. With 2.67 million customers, Airtel is the second largest player in the wired broadband segment. The largest is state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), which has 7.75 million users. Reliance Jio, with 1.70 million subscribers, is yet to catch up.

In an exceptional 2020, telecom became an even more essential service. Various authorities and the industry came together to seamlessly deliver quality services to a large population, said S.P. Kochhar, director general, Cellular Operators Association of India. Kochhar said the year was about using existing technologies innovatively.

“We did not find any problem with the telcos, municipal corporations, the state governments or the central government which would facilitate telecom workers to provide services in a scenario that suddenly came upon us," Kochhar said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via