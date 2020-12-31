Fixed-line broadband connectivity gets a big boost from the pandemic

Going by this projection, Trai said, India should have at least 100 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2023, given the size of its telecom market, which has a sixth of the world’s users. India’s telecom operators did not miss the opportunity. To grab the fixed-line broadband market share, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd launched tariff plans in August under JioFiber, the company’s broadband service.