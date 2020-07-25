Fixing India’s broken growth barometer key to revival

The earlier GDP series also relied more on volume indices to capture growth. This made the task of estimating real (inflation-adjusted) growth easier. The shift from a volume-based to a value-based approach in the new series necessitated the use of deflators for each sub-sector to separate the rise in output (real value-added) from the rise in prices of each product category. In the absence of a producer price index, the ministry has relied largely on the sub-components of the wholesale price index (WPI) to deflate the value-added by each sub-sector of the economy. The use of the WPI has inflated real growth rates in many sectors at a time when commodity prices were falling, Sengupta has argued in her writings. If CPI-based deflators, which are more appropriate for GDP computations are used instead, it could bring down growth rates by a couple of percentage points, she wrote.