NEW DELHI: India cannot become ‘Atma Nirbhar’, compete with China, or become a $5 trillion economy without fixing issues surrounding the country's medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs), according to Ravi Venkatesan, head of an industry-experts alliance that has submitted a report to the Centre recommending steps to revive the sector.

A former head of Microsoft India and ex-chairman Bank of Baroda, Venkatesan also highlighted the need for land and labour reforms, anchor investors, and ease of doing business to make MSMEs competitive. Among other issues, he said fixing the MSME sector can create 100 million jobs. Edited excerpts of an interview:

You have given a report to revive the MSME sector. What are the key challenges you saw the sector is facing?

There are six crore MSMEs in the country and they employ 11 crore people. The sector accounts for 25% of services GDP and one third of manufacturing. And no large company can operate without MSMEs as they are part of all major supply chains and distribution networks. In a nutshell, MSME sector is the backbone of the economy. Even before covid-19, this sector had issues—most are informal, dwarfs and have not reported robust growth. So here's the data, 95% employ less than five people and 98% employ less than 10. Only 20,000 firms have a paid-up capital of ₹10 crore or more. If we do not fix the issues, there is no chance of becoming ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and competing with China or growing to become a $5 trillion economy.

Q) You said, without fixing MSMEs we cannot become ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and compete with China. Please elaborate:

If we are looking to become a $5 trillion economy, it cannot happen without a a healthy, vibrant MSME sector, and entrepreneurship. In India, everything, the most mundane things, and not just servers, 5G equipment, and phones, come from China. Why do we import salwar kameez, Ganesh idols, Diwali bulbs, and many such items, from China. Why are they coming? That is because China has fantastic entrepreneurs who are hungry to grow their business and come to India, go to Africa, go to Southeast Asia. It is not because the Chinese government asked them to do so.

Therefore, this has to happen because of entrepreneurial drive of tens of millions of people. The same thing India has to replicate. Today, we may not be able to make a flat screen television on our own because the components and supply chains are in China but there are many other items that can be manufactured in India and will be made by MSMEs. And some of them will grow and become large companies, and very large companies.

However, doing business is hard in many states. To achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic objectives, dynamism is critical and MSMEs are crucial.

You think enough attention is being paid to MSMEs?

I don't think enough attention has been paid to them. The pandemic and the ensuing lockdown are the third shock for MSMEs after demonetisation and GST. Some 30-40% are staring at extinction. According to recent surveys, 57% have run out of cash. Covid-19 will be here for a while and an economic recovery will take time. These companies were fragile to start with. The immediate concern is creating a new breed of companies that are productive, competitive and have robust growth prospects. These small enterprises are wary of formalising, the cost of complying with 58,000 different regulations is huge and they prefer to remain part of the informal economy.

What has your industry-expert alliance recommended to the government?

There are recommendations on how to resolve the liquidity challenge, banking partnerships, timely disbursement of loans etc. Simplifying compliance norms, digitising core processes and decriminalising rules for companies. I think, there are about 9,000 compliances violating which attracts prison term. Let’s use the crisis to make it dramatically easy for any business to start.

Another set of recommendations is on how to create more dynamic or entrepreneurial environment, like we have in Gurgaon or Bangalore.

There are recommendations on creating hubs, special economic zone, anchor investors.

But land acquisition is tough?

There are challenges but if a state wills it, there will be a way forward. So a lot of these issues are related to political will. I don't think it is always about finding new land so much as repurposing land, whether it is from non-performing or public sector units.

We are working with three state governments - Punjab, Karntaka, and Meghalaya. Uttrakhand has also shown a lot of interest. In Punjab, we are working on a model to fix the financial problem of MSMEs in partnership with financial institutions, the state.

You said it will lead to formalization, and job creation? What is the target?

The target is 100 million in 10 years. Over the last decade, the rate of employment growth in our country has been half of population growth and that is why such high unemployment rate. You look at what China has done over the last decade, on an average they created about 10 million jobs a year. So, if we get to the point where we are able to create 10 million jobs a year, it would be a fantastic achievement.

What about wage safety, and labour productivity?

While employers need flexibility, employees need protection, safety nets-- health and safe work environment, job security, retirement benefits, among others. If an employee is not assured of these, productivity will be hit. We are caught in a low wage and low productivity trap which has to be changed.

