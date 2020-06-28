Fixing MSMEs crucial for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, taking on China: Ravi Venkatesan

There are six crore MSMEs in the country and they employ 11 crore people. The sector accounts for 25% of services GDP and one third of manufacturing. And no large company can operate without MSMEs as they are part of all major supply chains and distribution networks. In a nutshell, MSME sector is the backbone of the economy. Even before covid-19, this sector had issues—most are informal, dwarfs and have not reported robust growth. So here's the data, 95% employ less than five people and 98% employ less than 10. Only 20,000 firms have a paid-up capital of ₹10 crore or more. If we do not fix the issues, there is no chance of becoming ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and competing with China or growing to become a $5 trillion economy.