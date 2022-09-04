A new study have driven home the point that high intake of ultra-processed foods is associated with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, bowel (colorectal) cancer and death. The study, published in the journal The BMJ, informed that the latest findings add further evidence in support of policies that limit ultra-processed foods and instead promote eating unprocessed or minimally-processed foods to improve public health worldwide. Additionally, they reinforce the opportunity to reformulate dietary guidelines worldwide by paying more attention to the degree of processing of foods along with nutrient-based recommendations, news agency ANI report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}