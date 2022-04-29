Flag cyber incidents within six hours of detection, govt tells companies

However, penalties under Section 70B of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, for not responding to notices from Cert-In remain unchanged—Imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. The new rules also require virtual asset service providers, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, to maintain five-year logs of know-your-customer (KYC) data and information on every financial transaction so that individual transactions can be reconstructed in case of a cyber incident. Some experts termed the new regulations “excessive" and “overreaching".

