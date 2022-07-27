The Himachal Pradesh meteorological department on Wednesday said that heavy rain is expected in the state over the next few days which may lead to disruption of essential services and trigger flash floods
The Himachal Pradesh meteorological department on Wednesday warned of flash floods and heavy rainfall in the state, even as reports emerged of several vehicles getting stuck due to a flash flood that led to a road blockade in its Lahaul-Spiti district. Notably, the Himachal Pradesh meteorological department on Wednesday said that heavy rain is expected in the state over the next few days which may lead to disruption of essential services and trigger flash floods.
The state weather office further notified that the ongoing rainfall activity is very likely to increase from July 28 to 30, adding that moderate to heavy rainfall associated with one or two spells of very heavy rain in parts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and adjoining areas is expected during the next 48-72 hours with peak rainfall in the next 36-48 hours. Additionally, the weather office informed that moderate rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur during the next 48 hours and flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period.
Reduced visibility conditions, increased runoff in streams, nullahs and other channels leading to flash floods and disruption of essential services including water, electricity and communications systems in mid and high hills of the state are feared due to the heavy rainfall, according to news agency PTI report.
The weather office noted that blockages of national and state highways are also likely to occur at some places, which may create difficulties for tourists and the public at large and urged the state administration as well as the people to remain vigilant and take adequate safety measures to avoid any untoward incident.
Meanwhile, several vehicles were stuck after a flash flood led to a road blockade in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday, the state disaster management department said. As per information, a flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in Lahaul sub-division due to which the road has been blocked, it said. Around 40 vehicles are stuck on both sides of the road, the department said, adding efforts are on to clear the road for vehicular movement
