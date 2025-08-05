Uttarkashi Flash Flood LIVE Updates: 4 killed, several missing as hotels, homestays washed away; PM Modi speaks to CM

Uttarakhand Cloud Burst Live Updates: A major cloudburst occurred at Dharali near Harsil in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed, leading to flash floods in the area. The incident has killed at least four, while several are missing, according to Arya.
The flash floods due to the Uttarkashi cloudburst has led to several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters, according to people in the area.
“I have been informed about a cloudburst incident in Dharali of Uttarkashi... We are working to rescue the people. Officials from the District administration, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF are trying to rescue people and save them,” Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.
“In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site,” police said.
Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji inquired over the phone about the unfortunate cloudburst incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi). During this, he was informed about the relief and rescue operations being conducted by the state government, SDRF, army, and other rescue teams. Honorable Prime Minister ji assured all possible assistance from the central government
Senior officials, including the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Commissioner of Garhwal Division, are monitoring the situation at the State Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Before and after picture of Dharali in Harsil, which has been hit by a cloudburst
“I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” says PM Modi
So far, 15–20 individuals have been successfully evacuated, with the injured receiving prompt medical treatment at the Indian Army medical facility in Harshil, says Indian Army. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.
“Troops of Ibex brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. Extent of the damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold.”
“The Army stands resolute in support of our citizens during this natural calamity,” the Central Command of the Indian Army said.
A video shows the exact moment when the flash floods struck Uttarkashi.
“Spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi) to gather information about the event. Three nearby ITBP teams have been sent there, and four NDRF teams have also been dispatched to the site, which will soon arrive and engage in rescue operations,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.
There was widespread panic in the neighbouring villages following the flashflood. Videos from the area showed a torrent of muddy water and silt rushing down the slopes towards settlements along the banks of the river. People could be heard screaming in fear.
Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.
The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, locals said.
“The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X.
“As soon as we got the information, our nearest SDRF team has reached the spot. Two other units are about to reach. Rescue work is being done in a coordinated manner. The nearby NDRF, Army teams are also reaching the spot. Specialised equipment in our SDRF battalion headquarters, which can be used in this disaster, is also being sent... Whether it is the Army, ITBP, or NDRF, all the teams are reaching the spot, and rescue is being done in a coordinated manner,” says SDRF IG, Arun Mohan Joshi.
Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)- one each from Manera, Batkot and Dehradun have been dispatched to the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi. Further, two teams are in readiness at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift, the NDRF said.
A 16-member team from Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has arrived at the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi to assist in rescue operations. The NDRF is also at the location to carry out rescue work.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region.
Four people have lost their lives as cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi, said DM Prashant Arya.
“We have yet not got the exact data, but due to cloudburst, huge amount of water came at tandem at Kheer Ganga, since there are guest houses, restaurants, hotels, we had requested the army team to reach there, network is weak there, I came to know about loss of four lives, some property losses were also reported. Tehsil, PWD, SDRF, NDRF teams have been sent. We are waiting for exact data,” he said.
According to a report by PTI quoting a local Rajesh Panwar, 10-12 people could be buried under debris due to the flash floods caused by a sudden cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.