Uttarkashi Flash Flood LIVE Updates: 4 killed, several missing as hotels, homestays washed away; PM Modi speaks to CM

Uttarakhand Cloud Burst Live Updates: A major cloudburst occurred at Dharali near Harsil in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed, leading to flash floods in the area. The incident has killed at least four, while several are missing, according to Arya.

The flash floods due to the Uttarkashi cloudburst has led to several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters, according to people in the area.

“I have been informed about a cloudburst incident in Dharali of Uttarkashi... We are working to rescue the people. Officials from the District administration, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF are trying to rescue people and save them,” Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

“In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site,” police said.