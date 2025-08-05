Uttarkashi Flash Flood LIVE Updates: 4 killed, several missing as hotels, homestays washed away; PM Modi speaks to CM

Uttarakhand Cloud Burst Live Updates: A major cloudburst occurred at Dharali near Harsil in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed, leading to flash floods in the area. The incident has killed at least four, while several are missing, according to Arya.
The flash floods due to the Uttarkashi cloudburst has led to several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters, according to people in the area.
“I have been informed about a cloudburst incident in Dharali of Uttarkashi... We are working to rescue the people. Officials from the District administration, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF are trying to rescue people and save them,” Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.
“In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site,” police said.
Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji inquired over the phone about the unfortunate cloudburst incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi). During this, he was informed about the relief and rescue operations being conducted by the state government, SDRF, army, and other rescue teams. Honorable Prime Minister ji assured all possible assistance from the central government
Senior officials, including the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Commissioner of Garhwal Division, are monitoring the situation at the State Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Before and after picture of Dharali in Harsil, which has been hit by a cloudburst
“I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” says PM Modi