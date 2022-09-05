Kerala flash floods: Two killed, 4 districts on 'red alert'. Read here2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 06:46 PM IST
Two killed in flash floods in Kerala, IMD issues Red alert in 4 districts on 6 September
Two killed in flash floods in Kerala, IMD issues Red alert in 4 districts on 6 September
Listen to this article
Two people lost their lives in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode in Kerala on Sunday. Indicating a heavy rainfall, IMD has also issued red alert in four districts of the state for Tuesday.