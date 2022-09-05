Two people lost their lives in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode in Kerala on Sunday. Indicating a heavy rainfall, IMD has also issued red alert in four districts of the state for Tuesday.

The two, including an eight-year-old girl, were a part of a group of 10 people who had reached the area to attend a wedding, police told PTI on Monday. The group was caught in a flash flood that occurred on Sunday evening.

"A group of 10 people had reached the area to attend a wedding. They tried to visit the Brimur forest area but it was closed for public. So they visited the place where the incident took place. While eight persons of the group held on to rock the other two were washed away," a police officer told PTI.

The search operation for the members who have washed away in the flood began immediately after the incident. The girl was recovered on the same day, but the other person was retrieved on the other day. Another person who was washed away in the flash flood was saved by the locals.

IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall in several parts of the state continues to dampen the spirit of the ongoing Onam festival. Predicting a worsening situation, Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for four districts in the state for tomorrow. The list includes Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki.

Moreover, an Orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. Several districts including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur will be on Orange alert on 7 September, indicating heavy rains a day before Onam festival in the state. Notably, a red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

