Flashfloods in Himachal: 6 killed, 13 feared dead in separate incidents

Flashfloods and landslides were triggered in Himachal after heavy rains which led to 6 people loosing their life in multiple incidents, rescue operations are underway
Incidents of flashfloods and landslides were reported from areas of Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains on Saturday. Six people are killed and thirteen are feared dead in multiple incidents.
Around twenty-two, people stranded in Hamirpur due to flash floods were evacuated safely according to officials.
The train service between Jogindernagar and Pathankot has been suspended after the Chakki bridge (Kangra) was washed away in the morning due to heavy rains. The railway authorities declared the bridge unsafe.
The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences on the deaths. He also stated that the administration is conducting war-like rescue operations in the affected districts.
Three people were killed after their house collapsed in the Chamba district due to a landslide caused by rains, according to officials.
The landslide occurred at Banet village in Chowari tehsil around 4.30 a.m., according to the Chamba district emergency operation center (DEOC), and a house collapsed, killing three people.
A girl was killed and 13 others were feared dead in Mandi, after a landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rains, officials said.
The body of a girl has recovered about half a km away from her house in Baghi Nullah on Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Friday night, while five members of her family were washed away, state disaster management department officials said.
After the cloud burst, several families located between Baghi and Old Katola left their houses to take shelter at safe places.
Eight members of a family are also feared buried under the debris of their house following a landslide at Kashan village in the Gohar development block. The bodies have not been retrieved yet.
"Several vehicles were damaged and several villagers were stuck in their houses as water entered their houses and shops at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach", officials said.
The schools will remain closed in the Mandi district of Himachal on Saturday due to the heavy rain, said an official.
A 'Kacha' house collapsed in Kangra killing a nine-year-old child. In another incident in this district, a 48-year-old Bal Mukund was killed in Lahar village due to a landslide, they said.
According to officials, two pillars of the Kangra valley Chakki river rail bridge was also washed away by the flash flood. The Pathankot-Mandi national highway has been closed to traffic due to landslides in several locations.
The Himachal Pradesh disaster management department has issued a landslide warning due to heavy rains expected in the state until August 25.
Precipitation is expected to increase over the next 24 hours and continue for the next three to four days in Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur districts, according to state disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.
He also asked district emergency operations centers (DEOCs) to take proper safety measures such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, rock slides, a sudden increase in water level in rivers, poor visibility and disruption of essential services may occur during the period.
Kangra administration also issued advisory asking tourists and citizens to not go near rivers after IMD predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the district till 28 August.
“Tourists and the general public are advised not to go near rivers, streams and other water bodies. Similarly, areas vulnerable to landslide should also be avoided," said Kangra DC Dr. Nipun Jindal.
He also asked authorities to remain alert and respond to any situation that may arise out of the situation.
The DC also asked authorities to be on alert and respond to any situation that may arise. He also directed the deputy director of the education department to conduct online classes in schools.
The DC also asked authorities to be on alert and respond to any situation that may arise. He also directed the deputy director of the education department to conduct online classes in schools.