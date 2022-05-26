OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Flashmob at MP's Ratlam station stuns onlookers. Here's what happened
Listen to this article

A strange sight was witnessed in the Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam station on Wednesday evening that left the onlookers stumped. As a train arrives at the station, passengers are seen deboarding and then, seen performing Garba. The video of the same is now doing rounds on social media.

Watch Video:

If you are wondering what prompted this sudden euphoria in the middle of the night, you might be surprised to know that the passengers rejoiced the fact that their train arrived at the station 20 minutes ahead of time and so they started dancing.

The Bandra-Haridwar train arrived at Ratlam station 20 minutes early, at 10.15 pm on Wednesday. The train has a stop time of 10 minutes. With nearly 30 minutes on their hand, a group began to perform garba. The danced to the tune of Odhni Udi Udi Jaye and others.

The clip was also shared on Koo app by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

