Flat owners living without occupancy certificates: 17 Gurugram projects get notices

The developers have been asked to respond to the notice within a week, failing which legal action will be initiated against them as per the rules, officials said.
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST PTI

  • Notices have been issued to 17 developers in Gurugram for violation of norms
  • The developers have been asked to respond to the notice within a week, failing which legal action will be initiated against them as per the rules, officials said

The department of town and country planning has served show-cause notices to 17 real estate developers for partially allowing people to live in their respective projects in Gurugram without getting an occupancy certificate.

"...You have contravened the provisions of Section 3B of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975 by way of unauthorised occupation without obtaining occupation certificate (OC) and the same is liable for penal action under Section 10 of the Act," said the notice.

“In the present situation, wherein the building has been occupied without obtaining occupation certificate, the department is also not aware of the fire safety NOC, structural stability certificate i.e. about strength and safety of structure, etc., which are a pre-requisite for the grant of occupation certificate for any building," the notice further said.

The developers have been asked to respond to the notice within a week, failing which legal action will be initiated against them as per the rules, officials said.

"The fact that they don't have OC makes it illegal for them to sell or make people live there. They don't have this certificate surely means they are lacking at one front or the other which is risky for homebuyers," said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

