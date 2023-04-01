Leasing by flex space operators inches closer to that of tech firms: Report

“Share of technology sector has declined steadily from 34% in Q1 2022 to 22% in Q1 2023, as corporates continue to focus on building in operational efficiencies through a hybrid model. While Hybrid working has impacted demand for conventional office spaces, it has also fueled demand for flex spaces across top markets. As long-term growth drivers for Tech sector remain strong in India, technology sector will continue to drive office leasing activity through a mix of conventional and flex spaces," said Peush Jain, managing director, Office Services, India, Colliers.