Flexi staffing industry added 2.33 lakh workforce in July 2021-June 2022
The staffing industry grew at 28% year-on-year, adding 2.33 lakh new formal contract workforce in the period between July 2021 and June 2022.
“The staffing industry also witnessed a sharp 6.6% growth in April-June quarter (Q1 FY2023), adding 66,000 new flexi-workforce and registering a robust demand for flexi workforce after the third Covid wave," said a report by Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the apex industry body representing formal staffing companies.
The growth came on the back of hiring demand from sectors like ecommerce, retail, manufacturing and BFSI.
“The Q1 flexi staffing industry report shows a robust new employment growth through formal staffing companies. Consumer confidence is elevated and the demand across sectors remained high," said Lohit Bhatia, president, Indian Staffing Federation.
