PM Modi on Thursday said that flexible work hours, particularly for women will be the future need of workplaces, along with flexible workplaces and work-from-home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at Labour Ministers conference said that flexible work hours, particularly for women will be the future need along with flexible workplaces and work-from-home. The Prime Minister informed emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for small and medium industries saved 1.5 crore jobs during Covid-19 pandemic, according to news agency PTI report.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Smriti Van in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, during his two-day visit to the state from Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement, said Modi will address 'Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Saturday and address a programme on Sunday in Gandhinagar, commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India, news agency PTI reported.
Notably, the PMO has informed that the Smriti Van is a one-of-its-kind initiative and it has been built over 470 acres of land to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of around 13,000 people in the 2001 earthquake having its epicentre in Bhuj.
The memorial carries names of the people who had lost their lives during the earthquake and the state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is segregated in seven blocks based on seven themes, rebirth, rediscover, restore, rebuild, rethink, relive and renew. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹4,400 crore in Bhuj.
In a one-of-its-kind event being held as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 'Khadi Utsav' is being organised to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle. It will be organised at the Sabarmati riverfront and will witness 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha (spinning wheel) live at the same time and at the same place.
The PMO further informed that it has been Modi's constant endeavour to popularise khadi, generate awareness about its products and promote their usage among the youth. "As a result of the efforts of the prime minister since 2014, the sale of Khadi in India has witnessed a four-fold increase, whereas in Gujarat, it has witnessed a massive eight-fold increase," it said.
