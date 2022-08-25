Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Smriti Van in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, during his two-day visit to the state from Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement, said Modi will address 'Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Saturday and address a programme on Sunday in Gandhinagar, commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India, news agency PTI reported.