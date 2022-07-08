Meanwhile, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said SpiceJet failed to build “safe, efficient and reliable" services and gave the airline three weeks to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against it. While on July 6, SpiceJet released a statement stating that it was "committed to ensuring a safe operation" for its passengers and crew and would respond to the investigation within the time frame specified. The statement came a day after three SpiceJet flights on separate flight routes experienced technical difficulties, drawing a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) notice. Notably, on July 5, mechanical issues plagued three SpiceJet flights - the one from Delhi to Dubai, the one from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai, and the freighter trip from Kolkata to Chongqing in China.