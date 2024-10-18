Flight bomb scare: Delhi Police writes to social media platforms to get offenders’ details

PTI
Updated18 Oct 2024, 12:47 AM IST
Intensifying its probe on the hoax bomb threats received by several domestic and international flights, Delhi Police on Thursday wrote to social media platforms seeking details of the accounts that posted threatening messages.

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with the bomb threat to Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight carrying 180 people and also launched a probe in seven other similar cases reported at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport this month.

A senior police officer said a dedicated team has been formed to probe bomb threat cases. A team of cyber cell of Delhi police, Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) has also been roped in for the probe.

On Wednesday, police approached the social media platforms to suspend the handles that posted threatening messages and remove the posts.

"It is suspected that the handler used VPN (Virtual private network) or dark web browser to set up the accounts on X and then posted the messages from more than one account," the officer said.

"To get the IP addresses, we have written to the social media platform," the officer said, adding they have also contacted Mumbai Police as they have also registered an FIR in the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani on Wednesday said, "Airport police has responded to eight incidents involving reported bomb threats this month. After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes."

Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms so that strict measures are taken against them, and to ensure the safety and security of passengers and airport operations, she said.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 12:47 AM IST
