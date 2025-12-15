Flight cancelled or rescheduled? Here’s how IndiGo’s Plan B can help | Top FAQs answered

Nearly 90% of IndiGo’s flight operations have stabilised, according to Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. The airline is now largely back on schedule, operating more than 2,050 flights today with only a small number of cancellations.

In the meantime, IndiGo's Plan B continues to offer passengers a simple and hassle-free process to cancel bookings and receive refunds if needed.

The airline said it is in the process of “identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on 3, 4, and 5 December” and will “reach out to all such customers in January so that compensation can be extended smoothly”.

In a statement released on X on Friday, the airline mentioned, “Our goal is to make this process (of refunds) as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be provided compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of ₹500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports.”

What is Plan B? How to request a refund? According to the IndiGo official website, Plan B provides passengers affected by flight cancellations or schedule changes with the option to reschedule their travel or cancel their booking and receive a refund without incurring any additional fees.

The facility allows impacted passengers to rebook their flights or request a refund without incurring additional charges.

To use Plan B, passengers can follow these steps: Step 1: Provide booking details

Go to IndiGo's official website and navigate to the “Support” section. Enter your PNR or booking reference along with your email ID or last name.

Step 2: Modify or cancel the booking

Passengers may choose to reschedule their flight by changing the date or time, or cancel the booking to receive a refund.

View full Image Source: IndiGo.

Why opt for Plan B? Passengers can review and confirm the revised flight to stop receiving repeated notifications. The option also allows travellers to reschedule to a more suitable flight or cancel their booking and receive a full refund.

It is to be noted that after Plan B is utilised, any additional changes or cancellations will be subject to fees in accordance with IndiGo’s terms and conditions.

Also, passengers can only apply for Plan B if their flight is cancelled, rescheduled to depart one hour or more earlier, or delayed by at least two hours.

Do I have to pay extra for Plan B? No, there are no additional charges. You can change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process a refund, at no additional cost.

How many days does it take to process a refund? Once processed, a refund will be reflected in your account within 7 business days. For agency bookings, customers are requested to contact the relevant travel agencies for refunds.

What should I do if I do not receive my refund within the specified timeframe? If you do not receive the refund within 7 business days, you may contact IndiGo at customer.experience@goindigo.in.

IndiGo warns of flight disruptions in Delhi today IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Monday, warning passengers of possible flight cancellations due to dense fog in Delhi, which has significantly reduced visibility in and around the capital.

The airline also highlighted that some flights may be proactively cancelled to prioritise passenger safety and minimise extended waiting at airports.

In a post on the social media platform X, IndiGo informed passengers about the prevailing weather conditions and their potential impact on operations. “Travel Advisory...Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport.”

Earlier, the airline said it is set to operate more than 2,000 flights nationwide today, with daily performance improving since last week.

"Demonstrating continuous operational normalisation and stability since the last four days, IndiGo is set to operate over 2,000 flights today, as per its revised scaled-down schedule. All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards," the airline said in a statement.