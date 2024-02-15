Flight curbs at Mumbai airport may lead to higher fares

The imposition of flight curbs at Mumbai airport to ease congestion might lead to higher airfares thanks to fewer flights, experts predicted. At the same time, they added that airlines at the country’s second busiest airport could use the opportunity to improve their on-time performance.

On Tuesday, the Union aviation ministry imposed curbs on the number of flights to be handled at the Adani group-owned airport, slamming it for not taking proactive measures to ease congestion, even though the airport was operating at full capacity.

The congestion at the Mumbai airport was forcing flights to hover in the air for 40-60 minutes, wasting significant amounts of fuel—costing about ₹1.8 lakh for a 40-minute circling time to ₹2.6 lakh for 60 minutes. This was driving up airfares, apart from affecting airport operations, resulting in delays.

The aviation ministry said this was due to excessive slot allocation by the airport operator for landing and departure with short intervals, airlines not adhering to their slots, and unscheduled flights during peak hours.

As per an analysis by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), air traffic allowed per hour in Mumbai during the six hours of high intensity runway operations (HIRO, from 0800 hours to 1100 hours and 1700 hours to 2000 hours) is nearly the same as during the other 18 hours of the day, with unrestricted operations for general aviation and military aircraft.

This, coupled with the operation of non-scheduled flights, worsens congestion during peak hours.

Despite the feedback, no action was taken, prompting the issuance of directives on 2 January by AAI, which is the air navigation service provider.

New curbs brought in cut down air traffic movements during HIRO from 46 to 44 flights per hour, and outside HIRO from 44 to 42 flights per hour, with curbs also placed on general aviation during HIRO.

The reduced number of flights at the airport of India’s financial capital may impact the airfares for flights to and from Mumbai.

“The proposed changes may impact the equilibrium of demand and supply for flights operating from Mumbai, causing inconvenience for passengers and potentially causing a surge in fares for the region," Gaurav Patwari, vice-president, air category, at travel platform Cleartrip, said.

“On a positive note, this shift provides an opportunity for airlines to enhance on-time performance by strategically reallocating capacity to other destinations, fostering a more balanced and efficient flying network at the overall level."

While fares may be under pressure, it can help in the improvement of the on-time performance for flights to Mumbai as well, Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation research platform Network Thoughts, said.

“This could potentially put pressure on fares, but it depends on which flights are curtailed by the airline, and the true picture will be known in a week’s time," he added.

Mumbai international airport is India’s second busiest airport. The airport, with two intersecting runways, handles 950-1,000 flights a day and has a capacity to handle 55 million passengers per annum. It handled 44 million passengers in FY2022-23, marginally below the pre-pandemic number of 46 million passengers in FY2019-20.

In April-December 2023, traffic at Mumbai airport stood at 39 million passengers, up 24.5% on-year and 10% higher than the corresponding pre-covid period in 2019, as per the latest data from Airports Authority of India.

The Adani group acquired a 74% stake in Mumbai’s international airport in July 2021 by picking up GVK Group’s 50.5% stake and a 23.5% stake from ACSA Global Ltd and Bid Services Division (Mauritius) Ltd (Bidvest).

On the back of strong demand sentiment for air travel in the country, India witnessed record domestic air traffic of 152 million passengers in 2023 compared to 144 million for 2019 (pre-pandemic). As a result, airports are witnessing strong air traffic levels as compared to pre-pandemic levels.