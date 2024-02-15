Flight curbs at Mumbai airport may lead to higher fares
Summary
- The aviation ministry on Tuesday imposed curbs on the number of flights to be handled at the Adani group-owned airport, slamming it for not taking proactive measures to ease congestion
The imposition of flight curbs at Mumbai airport to ease congestion might lead to higher airfares thanks to fewer flights, experts predicted. At the same time, they added that airlines at the country’s second busiest airport could use the opportunity to improve their on-time performance.