Flight delayed? Know your rights

Flight delayed? Know your rights

Aircraft G-CIVY, one of the last two British Airways Boeing 747-400 aircraft, undertakes a synchronised dual take off on parallel runways with aircraft G-CIVB for the last 747 flight departures from London's Heathrow Airport, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The retirement of the fleet was brought forward as a result of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the airline and the aviation sector. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) (AP)
Aircraft G-CIVY, one of the last two British Airways Boeing 747-400 aircraft, undertakes a synchronised dual take off on parallel runways with aircraft G-CIVB for the last 747 flight departures from London's Heathrow Airport, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The retirement of the fleet was brought forward as a result of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the airline and the aviation sector. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) (AP)
 2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2021, 06:58 PM IST Tinesh Bhasin

  • What airlines need to do in case of delays depends on how long passengers need to wait
  • The government has fixed responsibility on the airline to compensate customers in case of delay

Don't solely rely on insurance when taking a flight. The airlines, too, have a responsibility towards consumers if the flights are delayed. What airlines need to do in case of delays depends on how long passengers need to wait.

The government has fixed responsibility on the airline to compensate customers in case of delay. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has a passenger charter that states the rights and rules of consumers.

Here's what airlines need to do in case of delays.

Suppose passengers checked-in on time, but the airline expects a delay. If the delay is between two and five hours, the airline must offer passengers free-of-charge meals and refreshment based on the time the flight is delayed.

If the delay is six hours or more, the airline must communicate the rescheduled time 24 hours before the scheduled departure time. Passengers can ask for an option of either an alternative flight or even a full refund of the ticket.

Even if the airline has communicated that there will be over six hours delay 24 hours before the scheduled departure, they should provide the passengers with hotel accommodation if the flight is scheduled to depart between 20:00 hours and 3:00 hours. The same holds if the flight is delayed over 24 hours.

If the flight is diverted to a different destination, the airline must provide refreshment during the waiting time if it's two hours or less. If the waiting time is over two hours at the alternative airport, the airline must provide passengers with refreshment, water, tea or coffee.

Remember that the government takes what is known as "block time" in aviation parlance to decide on the compensation. Simply put, block time is the time between the departure of a flight from the gate and arrival at the destination gate.

Remember that an airline will have no obligation to pay "compensation" if delay or cancellation happens due to circumstances beyond the airline's control. These include political instability, natural disaster, riots, floods, government regulations, meteorological conditions, security risks, etc.

