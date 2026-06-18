Flight delayed or baggage lost? AI-upgraded AirSewa portal promises faster resolution for your complaints

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is working to enhance the AirSewa portal and introduce artificial intelligence into the operations of the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) to ensure faster and more effective resolution of passenger complaints, a senior official said, according to PTI.

Established in December last year following widespread flight disruptions at IndiGo, the country's largest airline, PACR serves as a centralised platform that includes representatives from airlines, airports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and aviation regulators.

Ministry data shows that since December 10, 2025, PACR has handled and resolved more than 73,000 passenger grievances, achieving a 98 per cent resolution rate.

The aviation regulators involved in the initiative include the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

What did the Civil Aviation Secretary say? Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said on Wednesday that the ministry is working to develop a more robust and seamless platform for handling air passenger complaints, with the upgraded system expected to be in place within the next 90 to 100 days.

As part of this effort, a new version of the AirSewa portal will be launched, he said.

The AirSewa portal and mobile application were introduced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide passengers with a platform for lodging and tracking grievances.

Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Sinha said the ministry is focused on strengthening the existing framework and ensuring that passenger complaints are resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"Today, it is not that we are working in silos. It is one platform (PACR). Everybody is working together to address the grievances... civil aviation ministry is a consumer facing ministry... how to resolve complaints in a bonaf fide, fastest possible manner, that is the journey we are proceeding on," Sinha mentioned.

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He further said that PACR has become a permanent mechanism for handling passenger complaints, with a strong focus on ensuring prompt responses and timely resolution of issues.

The ministry is also exploring integrating artificial intelligence into PACR's operations to improve the handling of passenger grievances. The control room currently receives an average of 300 to 400 complaints each day.

An official noted that the daily volume of complaints exceeded 500 during the recent West Asia crisis, when flight disruptions led to a surge in passenger concerns.

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The ministry said PACR also undertakes special preparedness measures during periods when flight disruptions are anticipated, such as the winter fog season. Passenger complaints are received through multiple channels, including social media platforms, phone calls, emails and the AirSewa portal.

Passengers can contact the PACR through its dedicated helpline numbers, 011-24604283 and 011-24632987, to seek assistance or register complaints, the report said.

India continues to be one of the fastest-growing domestic aviation markets globally, it said, noting that between January and April, domestic airlines carried more than 5.75 crore passengers, reflecting the sector's strong growth and rising demand for air travel.