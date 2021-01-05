Flight operations at Srinagar airport suspended for third consecutive day

Srinagar: Flight operations to and from Srinagar remained suspended for the third consecutive day today due to poor visibility as the Valley received heavy snowfall. "The runway has been cleared of snow but continuous heavy snowfall has led to flight operations being suspended due to poor visibility," an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley’s surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country.

Officials said resumption of flight operations at the airport would depend on the weather.

Meanwhile, the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road were also closed due to snowfall across the valley, leaving nearly 4500 vehicles stranded.

The weather department said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, was most likely to take place, especially in south Kashmir, Gulmarg, Banihal-Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Kistawar and Zanskar, Drass as well as on the higher reaches of Ladakh UT, over two days.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake.