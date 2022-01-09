Flight operations between Kashmir and the rest of the country were restored on Sunday amid improvement in the weather, reported news agency PTI , quoting officials.

"The air traffic to and from Srinagar airport was restored on Sunday morning as flights arrived as per schedule," an Airports Authority of India official said.

Heavy snowfall and poor visibility had forced the cancellation of all 40 flights scheduled to operate from the Srinagar airport on Saturday.

Officials said snowfall had reduced visibility at the airport to less than 600 metres on Saturday.

Nearly 270 flights have been cancelled since 4 January due to inclement weather.

Some of the airlines have stopped taking fresh bookings for the Srinagar sector to clear the backlog created by the flight cancellations.

Problems related to low visibility will be addressed soon as an upgraded instrument landing system (ILS) will be installed at the airport by November this year, an official had recently saif said.

"The installation of the CAT-II ILS will begin in April 2022 and would be completed by November 2022. Hopefully, we will not face these difficulties next year," he added.

The Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on 21 December.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on 31 January, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

