Flight prices shoot up on these routes for upcoming Diwali weekend; check prices

With the Diwali weekend just around the corner, plans for the holidays is up for many. After two years' hiatus, festivals this year are being celebrated on a large scale. With restrictions lifted in the country, tourism has also surged with many planning quick holidays with family and friends during Diwali. For a five days trip, a quick detour is possible to many places by flights. However, flights rates on some routes may burn a hole in your pocket.
The flight rates from 21-24 October which is the time of Diwali in the country have seen high prices in air travel. Recently in August, the civil aviation ministry removed the limits imposed on domestic airfares after a span of approximately 27 months. With this, airlines were free to decide what to charge passengers post 31 August. On 1 August, the price of ATF in Delhi was ₹1.21 lakh per kilo-litre, which was around 14 per cent lower than last month.
The government, in a rare move, had regulated airfares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from an easing of restrictions on air travel.
Recently, as per reports, Kayak released its data based on an analysis of flight searches for the festive season in 2022. It revealed that flight searches from Indian airports are up by 118 percent compared to pre-Covid pandemic level. Apart from this, the data also revealed that the searches for international flights increased by 143 percent while that for domestic flights increased by 91 percent.
Indicating a strong demand for air travel, domestic air traffic crossed the pre-covid level on 9 October with airports handling 402,697 passengers and 2,732 flight departures. Analysts expect the demand momentum to remain strong on the back of festival season and holidays during October-December but it has to be seen whether air traffic is able to maintain a level of above 4-lakh daily air passengers. The average daily air traffic during October so far has been around 3.7 lakh passengers as compared to an average daily count of nearly 3.4 lakh passengers in September.
Here are the flights rates:
Delhi-Goa flight from 21-24 October:
The 2 hour 20 min non-stop Delhi-Goa flight ranges between ₹16,000- ₹17,000. The Air Asia round trip non-stop flight costs as much as 16,304, while IndiGo costs around ₹16,329. The prices of an Air India flight costs around ₹16,422.
The prices of Mumbai-Goa flights ranges between ₹9,228-16,000 for a round trip.
In September, the Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas had said that the tourism sector in the state saw a significant growth in the first half of 2022 as it had attracted around 38 lakh domestic tourists during this period. The minister said the state has seen a record number of domestic tourists arrive in the first half of 2022 which has led to a growth of 72.48 per cent growth in the tourism sector.
Speaking about the Mumbai Kochi route, for a 1hr 45 min journey, the non stop IndiGo flight costs around ₹26,310 for a round trip. The cheapest flight on this route costs around ₹14, 044. These flights are with one stopover, however, it covers the distance in 7hours 15 min. The one stop IndiGo and Air Asia ranges between ₹14,000- ₹20,000. The costs of non-stop Go First costs ₹32,750 while the price of Air India costs ₹45,193.
The 3 hr 15 min journey on an Air Asia non-stop flight costs around ₹18,092. The non-stop flight on a Vistara flight costs around ₹19,950. The Air India flight costs around ₹20,602 while an IndiGo flight costs around ₹18,417.
The 1hr 45 min journey on an IndiGo flight costs ₹22,535. The price of an Air Asia flight costs ₹23,561 while that of a Vistara flight costs ₹26,360. The cheapest is a non-stop flight which covers the distance from Mumbai to Jaipur in 10 hr 15 min and costs around ₹18,000. Other non-stop flights ranges between ₹22,000- ₹30,000. As per Google flights, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Jaipur usually cost between ₹9,500– ₹14,000.
An IndiGo non-stop flight for a round trip costs around ₹9,290. Air Asia flight rates starts at ₹9,685 while SpiceJet flight costs around ₹9,290. As per Google flights, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Jaipur usually cost between ₹5,600– ₹7,000.
For Mumbai-Patna route, the flight on this route are very high. A SpiceJet flight costs around ₹25,539 while an Air India flight costs around ₹28,137 for a round trip journey. The price of an IndiGo flights costs ₹31,415 while that of Go First costs around ₹33,216. Meanwhile, as per Google flights, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Patna usually cost between ₹12,000–20,500.
On the Delhi-Patna route, the price for a non-stop Go First flight costs around ₹17,984 while that of Vistara costs around ₹20,110. The price of SpiceJet flight costs around ₹22,531 while price of IndiGo flight is ₹23,732. The least expensive flights on this route for usually cost between ₹9,200– ₹14,500.
The round trip prices of Delhi-Hyderabad flight ranges between ₹14,000-15,000 for Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, Air Asia airlines. As per Google flight, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Hyderabad usually cost between ₹10,000– ₹12,500.
Mumbai-Hyderabad flights:
Indigo airlines runs many flights on this route, the cheapest flight cost starts from ₹12,872 and ranges up till ₹17, 749. The price of Vistara flight ranges between ₹14,530- ₹18,484. An Air India flights costs as much as ₹17, 374 and goes up to ₹23,222.
The non-stop flight covers the distance between from Mumbai to Srinagar in 2hr and 40 min. SpiceJet flight cost around ₹27,440 for a non stop flight. However, many airlines are offering 1 stop flight which covers the distance in 4 hr up till 10 hours and the cost of these flight ranges between 23,000-37,000. Usually, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Srinagar usually cost between ₹15,000- ₹21,000, as per Google flights.
As compared to Mumbai-Srinagar route, the prices of Delhi-Srinagar flights are relatively less. The price ranges between ₹9,000-13,000 for non stop flight.
The 2 hour 5 min non-stop Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight ranges between ₹19,637- ₹24,226. The price of SpiceJet flights costs ₹21,736 whereas the Go First flight costs ₹23,279.
The price of Mumbai-Kolkata for an IndiGo flights starts from ₹26,000 and goes up to ₹38,000. The least expensive flights for similar trips to Kolkata usually cost between ₹14,000–17,500.
The flight rates for the Mumbai Allahabad route starts from ₹25,000 and goes up to ₹35,000 for the Diwali weekend. The price surge further extends during the Chhath pooja festival which falls during October end. If travelling to Allahabad from 25 October-30 October, the flight ticket starts from ₹31,000- ₹43,694 for a 1 stop flight. The flight to Ranchi during the Diwali weekend starts from ₹22,000- ₹30000 while during the Chhath pooja festival starts from ₹21,528- ₹38,000.
Speaking about Delhi-Allahabad flight, prices on these routes ranges from ₹15,000- ₹21,449 for a round trip. During the festival of Chhath Pooja, it surges up to ₹18,000. As per Google flights, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Allahabad usually cost between ₹6,900– ₹10,500.
Speaking of the flights on this routes, flights are running on low price during the Diwali weekend time. The SpiceJet flight costs around ₹11, 437 while Vistara costs around ₹11,666. The price of an IndiGo flight costs ₹11, 742 while price of Air India costs ₹11, 837 and that of Air Asia ₹11, 982. On the Mumbai- Bengaluru route, the prices of Vistara costs around ₹8,957, IndiGo starts from ₹9,029 while Go First costs around ₹9,561.
