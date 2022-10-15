Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Flight prices shoot up on these routes for upcoming Diwali weekend; check prices

Flight prices shoot up on these routes for upcoming Diwali weekend; check prices

7 min read . 05:13 PM ISTLivemint
Air India will begin daily flight operations between Pune-Shirdi-Nagpur from February 18. (HT FILE PHOTO)

  • With Covid restrictions removed in the country, many are planning quick holidays with family and friends during Diwali. However, flights rates on some routes may burn a hole in your pocket.

With the Diwali weekend just around the corner, plans for the holidays is up for many. After two years' hiatus, festivals this year are being celebrated on a large scale. With restrictions lifted in the country, tourism has also surged with many planning quick holidays with family and friends during Diwali. For a five days trip, a quick detour is possible to many places by flights. However, flights rates on some routes may burn a hole in your pocket.

The flight rates from 21-24 October which is the time of Diwali in the country have seen high prices in air travel. Recently in August, the civil aviation ministry removed the limits imposed on domestic airfares after a span of approximately 27 months. With this, airlines were free to decide what to charge passengers post 31 August. On 1 August, the price of ATF in Delhi was 1.21 lakh per kilo-litre, which was around 14 per cent lower than last month.

The government, in a rare move, had regulated airfares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from an easing of restrictions on air travel. 

Recently, as per reports, Kayak released its data based on an analysis of flight searches for the festive season in 2022. It revealed that flight searches from Indian airports are up by 118 percent compared to pre-Covid pandemic level. Apart from this, the data also revealed that the searches for international flights increased by 143 percent while that for domestic flights increased by 91 percent.

Indicating a strong demand for air travel, domestic air traffic crossed the pre-covid level on 9 October with airports handling 402,697 passengers and 2,732 flight departures. Analysts expect the demand momentum to remain strong on the back of festival season and holidays during October-December but it has to be seen whether air traffic is able to maintain a level of above 4-lakh daily air passengers. The average daily air traffic during October so far has been around 3.7 lakh passengers as compared to an average daily count of nearly 3.4 lakh passengers in September.

Here are the flights rates:

Delhi-Goa flight from 21-24 October:

The 2 hour 20 min non-stop Delhi-Goa flight ranges between 16,000- 17,000. The Air Asia round trip non-stop flight costs as much as 16,304, while IndiGo costs around 16,329. The prices of an Air India flight costs around 16,422.

Mumbai-Goa flights:

The prices of Mumbai-Goa flights ranges between 9,228-16,000 for a round trip. 

Mumbai-Kochi flights:

In September, the Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas had said that the tourism sector in the state saw a significant growth in the first half of 2022 as it had attracted around 38 lakh domestic tourists during this period. The minister said the state has seen a record number of domestic tourists arrive in the first half of 2022 which has led to a growth of 72.48 per cent growth in the tourism sector.

Speaking about the Mumbai Kochi route, for a 1hr 45 min journey, the non stop IndiGo flight costs around 26,310 for a round trip. The cheapest flight on this route costs around 14, 044. These flights are with one stopover, however, it covers the distance in 7hours 15 min. The one stop IndiGo and Air Asia ranges between 14,000- 20,000. The costs of non-stop Go First costs 32,750 while the price of Air India costs 45,193.

Delhi-Kochi flights:

The 3 hr 15 min journey on an Air Asia non-stop flight costs around 18,092. The non-stop flight on a Vistara flight costs around 19,950. The Air India flight costs around 20,602 while an IndiGo flight costs around 18,417.

Also Read: Planning for a trip? Fly on these days for cheapest flights rates

Mumbai-Jaipur flights:

The 1hr 45 min journey on an IndiGo flight costs 22,535. The price of an Air Asia flight costs 23,561 while that of a Vistara flight costs 26,360. The cheapest is a non-stop flight which covers the distance from Mumbai to Jaipur in 10 hr 15 min and costs around 18,000. Other non-stop flights ranges between 22,000- 30,000. As per Google flights, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Jaipur usually cost between 9,500– 14,000.

Delhi-Jaipur flights:

An IndiGo non-stop flight for a round trip costs around 9,290. Air Asia flight rates starts at 9,685 while SpiceJet flight costs around 9,290. As per Google flights, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Jaipur usually cost between 5,600– 7,000.

Also Read: Paytm introduces festive treats on travel for a limited time period

Mumbai-Patna flights:

For Mumbai-Patna route, the flight on this route are very high. A SpiceJet flight costs around 25,539 while an Air India flight costs around 28,137 for a round trip journey. The price of an IndiGo flights costs 31,415 while that of Go First costs around 33,216. Meanwhile, as per Google flights, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Patna usually cost between 12,000–20,500.

Delhi-Patna flights:

On the Delhi-Patna route, the price for a non-stop Go First flight costs around 17,984 while that of Vistara costs around 20,110. The price of SpiceJet flight costs around 22,531 while price of IndiGo flight is 23,732. The least expensive flights on this route for usually cost between 9,200– 14,500.

Delhi-Hyderabad flights: 

The round trip prices of Delhi-Hyderabad flight ranges between 14,000-15,000 for Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, Air Asia airlines. As per Google flight, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Hyderabad usually cost between 10,000– 12,500.

Mumbai-Hyderabad flights:

Indigo airlines runs many flights on this route, the cheapest flight cost starts from 12,872 and ranges up till 17, 749. The price of Vistara flight ranges between 14,530- 18,484. An Air India flights costs as much as 17, 374 and goes up to 23,222.

Mumbai-Srinagar flights:

The non-stop flight covers the distance between from Mumbai to Srinagar in 2hr and 40 min. SpiceJet flight cost around 27,440 for a non stop flight. However, many airlines are offering 1 stop flight which covers the distance in 4 hr up till 10 hours and the cost of these flight ranges between 23,000-37,000. Usually, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Srinagar usually cost between 15,000- 21,000, as per Google flights.

Delhi-Srinagar flights: 

As compared to Mumbai-Srinagar route, the prices of Delhi-Srinagar flights are relatively less. The price ranges between 9,000-13,000 for non stop flight.

Delhi Kolkata flights:

The 2 hour 5 min non-stop Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight ranges between 19,637- 24,226. The price of SpiceJet flights costs 21,736 whereas the Go First flight costs 23,279.

Mumbai Kolkata flights:

The price of Mumbai-Kolkata for an IndiGo flights starts from 26,000 and goes up to 38,000. The least expensive flights for similar trips to Kolkata usually cost between 14,000–17,500.

Mumbai-Allahabad

The flight rates for the Mumbai Allahabad route starts from 25,000 and goes up to 35,000 for the Diwali weekend. The price surge further extends during the Chhath pooja festival which falls during October end. If travelling to Allahabad from 25 October-30 October, the flight ticket starts from 31,000- 43,694 for a 1 stop flight. The flight to Ranchi during the Diwali weekend starts from 22,000- 30000 while during the Chhath pooja festival starts from 21,528- 38,000.

Delhi-Allahabad

Speaking about Delhi-Allahabad flight, prices on these routes ranges from 15,000- 21,449 for a round trip. During the festival of Chhath Pooja, it surges up to 18,000. As per Google flights, the least expensive flights for similar trips to Allahabad usually cost between 6,900– 10,500.

Delhi Bengaluru

Speaking of the flights on this routes, flights are running on low price during the Diwali weekend time. The SpiceJet flight costs around 11, 437 while Vistara costs around 11,666. The price of an IndiGo flight costs 11, 742 while price of Air India costs 11, 837 and that of Air Asia 11, 982. On the Mumbai- Bengaluru route, the prices of Vistara costs around 8,957, IndiGo starts from 9,029 while Go First costs around 9,561.

Speaking of the flights on this routes, flights are running on low price during the Diwali weekend time. The SpiceJet flight costs around 11, 437 while Vistara costs around 11,666. The price of an IndiGo flight costs 11, 742 while price of Air India costs 11, 837 and that of Air Asia 11, 982. On the Mumbai- Bengaluru route, the prices of Vistara costs around 8,957, IndiGo starts from 9,029 while Go First costs around 9,561.

 

 

