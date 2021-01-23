Flight services hit in Kashmir due to snowfall

Flight services hit in Kashmir due to snowfall1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 10:05 AM IST
The snowfall began early in the morning and was continuing when the last reports came in.
The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected on Saturday in the wake of snowfall in most parts of the valley, officials said.
The snowfall began early in the morning and was continuing when the last reports came in.
16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Noida Police invokes Section 144, no protest, private drones allowed till 31 Jan1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Pakistan Airlines pays $7 mn to jet company after plane seized in Malaysia1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
'The honour is ours': PM Modi's reply to Brazil President's 'Dhanyawaad' for Covid vaccine2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
"No flight operations have taken place at the Srinagar airport so far this morning," an official said.
He added that the runway at the airport was not available for flight operations due to the accumulation of snow.
"It is still snowing and hence, it is difficult to clear the runway for flight operations," the official said.
Several flights have been delayed due to the snowfall, officials said.
A decision on the resumption of flight operations would be taken as and when the weather improves, they added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.