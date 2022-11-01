Flight services suspended on this airport for 5 hrs today; here's why

Flight services suspended on this airport for 5 hrs today; here's why2 min read . 01:04 PM IST
The Thiruvananthapuram international airport today will close its runway and halt flight operations for five hours today to enable the smooth passage of the ‘God’.
The airport has been stopping operations and rescheduling flights twice in every year for decades to enable the bi-annual centuries-old ceremonial procession of the famous Padmanabha Swamy temple to pass through the runway.
The flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours today.
In an official statement released, the airport has said that the services will remain suspended on November 1 ahead of the Alpassi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. The airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional Arattu procession (Arattu- ritualistic bath of the deity).
"To enable and facilitate the smooth continuation of a centuries-old ritual by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the Alpassi Arattu procession, through the runway of the Thiruvananthapuram International airport, the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on the 1st November 2022," the statement from the airport said.
The domestic and international services have been rescheduled for this period and updated timings shall be available from the respective airlines, it said.
Before closing it for the bi-annual festival, the airport issues a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), as it takes place twice a year, first between March and April for the Panguni festival and then in October and November to celebrate Alphasy.
An airport source has told news agency PTI that at least 10 flights have been rescheduled for the ritualist procession as of now.
"There is an Aaratu mandapam near the runway where the temple idols are being kept for some time as part of the ritual during the procession. We are keeping it with all sanctity. We are facilitating the passage of the traditional procession. The flight companies are also extending all cooperation to retain the legacy," the source told PTI.
Historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan said the mandapam, which is now located near the airport runway, is known as "karikku" (tender coconut) mandapam.
"The practice of keeping the idols for some time at this structure began during the reign of erstwhile king Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma in the 18th century. It was said that there was a practice to offer tender coconut for those who take part in the procession at the mandapam. That might be the reason the structure was named like that," he told PTI.
The procession would further proceed after some brief pujas and rituals.
According to the traditional practice, the processional idols of the temple deities would be carried to the sea behind the airport for a holy dip twice a year in a ceremonial march, which has been taking this route even before the airport was established in 1932. After a dip in the sea off Shankumugham beach, the idols would be taken back to the shrine in a procession lit by traditional torches which marks the conclusion of the festival.
(With inputs from PTI)
