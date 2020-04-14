NEW DELHI : In view of the extension of the nationwide lockdown, the government has decided to suspend all passenger flight services till May 3. "All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of 3rd May 2020," the ministry of civil aviation said in a statement.

Similarly, the Indian Railways has also announced that all train services, barring special parcel trains and freight trains, will remain suspended till the lockdown ends of May 3.

Earlier, the suspension of both train and flight services were till May 14 when the 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus was to end but Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended the lockdown till May 3.

Cargo operations have, however, been permitted to continue during the lockdown.

As part of India's war against Covid-19, the civil aviation ministry had launched Lifeline Udan flights on March 26 for movement of medical and essential supplies across the country and beyond. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said so far over 218 Lifeline Udan flights have transported essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country.

At present, Delhi Airport is handling 20-22 cargo flights per day including non-scheduled operations, with freighters arriving from destinations like Doha, Paris, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Incheon.

In between March 25 and April 10, Delhi airport has handled over 68 evacuation flights allowing over 12,383 stranded foreign nationals in reaching their homes.

Last month, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed passengers inside the aircraft not to sit next to each other and to leave a seat empty between two passengers.

With flights being suspended, the financial health of airlines are also under stress with several of them going for pay cuts of their employees.