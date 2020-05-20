Commercial flight operations in the country have been suspended since March 25 when the government first imposed a nationwide lockdown. India has since extended the lockdown thrice, every fortnight. The fourth phase of lockdown will remain in force till May 31 to mitigate the spread of the virus. The Centre on Sunday allowed interstate travel and local transport during the lockdown 4.0. Most of the states permitted taxis, auto-rickshaw and buses to ply on roads. However, the flight services will remain prohibited till the month end. Cargo, medical evacuation, and special flights have operated during the lockdown.