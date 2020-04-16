Flight ticket cancellation amid coronavirus lockdown: Govt issues refund rules

The Civil Aviation Ministry has released new refund rules regarding the cancellation of flights in view of the lockdown. In an effort to ease the burden on the passengers, the ministry has instructed the Airlines to refund the booking amount to the concerned passengers within a matter of three weeks.

The new memorandum claims if a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown phase (25 March to 14 April) and the airline has received complete payment for the ticket for travel during the first or second phase (15 April to 3 May) of the lockdown, he or she will be eligible for a complete refund. This be applicable for both domestic and international air travel. The ministry also clarified that no cancellation charge will be levied by the airlines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been asked to keep a check on the compliance of these new directives.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) held a meeting with commercial officials of all private airlines and travel agents regarding post lockdown operations on Thursday.

Earlier, the Ministry had summoned all private airlines' CEOs on Wednesday regarding advance tickets bookings during the lockdown period and the refund policy. All CEOs had attended the meeting with MoCA senior officials, through a virtual platform.

Most airlines in the country had started receiving bookings for travel dates after 14 April. Air India, however, has suspended all travel and sale of tickets till 30 April.

India’s aviation industry is expected to incur losses worth $3 billion-$3.6 billion in the June quarter because of Covid-19, with airlines being the worst hit, consultancy firm Capa India had said in a report.

