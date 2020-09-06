Flight tickets booked during lockdown to be fully refunded: DGCA informs SC

Affidavit stated that the tickets which have been booked during the first lockdown period, i.e. 25th of March, 2020 to 14th of April, 2020 for the journeys to be undertaken in both first and second lockdown period i.e. from 25th of March, 2020 to 3rd of May, 2020, in all such cases, full refund shall be given by the airlines immediately