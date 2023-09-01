Flight tickets may become more expensive as OMCs hike jet fuel prices. Details here1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:24 AM IST
ATF prices surge to highest level since Dec 2022; jet fuel prices increased by 14% to ₹1.12 lk/kl in Delhi.
The ATF prices have surged to the highest level since December 2022. Oil marketing companies on Friday increased jet fuel prices (ATF) by 14% to ₹1.12 lk/kl in Delhi. Consequently, the air travel may become expensive during the festive season. There has been a rise of roughly 24% in the past two months.