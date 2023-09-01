The ATF prices have surged to the highest level since December 2022. Oil marketing companies on Friday increased jet fuel prices (ATF) by 14% to ₹1.12 lk/kl in Delhi. Consequently, the air travel may become expensive during the festive season. There has been a rise of roughly 24% in the past two months.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, the ATF price on 1 September increased to ₹20,295.2 per kiloliter and has crossed ₹1.12 lakh. The rates of aviation fuel or jet fuel in Delhi have increased to ₹1,12,419.33 per kilolitre.

'THIRD CONSECUTIVE HIKE'

The oil companies have increased the rates of jet fuel for the third consecutive time. On 1 August, jet fuel or ATF price was hiked by a steep 8.5%. At that time, the ATF price was increased by 7,728.38 per kilolitre, or 8.5% in the national capital to ₹98,508.26 per kl.

On 1 July, ATF prices were increased by 1.65% or ₹1,476.79 per kl.

Globally, jet fuel prices have increased in line with the firming up of global crude oil prices, necessitating the hike in ATF rates.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the oil companies have slashed the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of Domestic LPG was reduced by ₹200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. Whereas, as per the agency's report, the OMCs have reduced the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹158. The new price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be ₹1,522.