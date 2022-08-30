Flight tickets: No caps on domestic airfares from tomorrow. What it means for flyers2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 09:10 AM IST
After a span of approximately 27 month, the limits imposed on domestic airfares will be removed from August 31
Are you planning to travel during the festive season? If yes, then this news is for you. From tomorrow, 31 August, the government will remove price caps on domestic airfares. This will give airlines flexibility on passenger fares.