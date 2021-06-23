Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Flight tickets to burgers to groceries: Discounts offered in India to those vaccinated

Flight tickets to burgers to groceries: Discounts offered in India to those vaccinated

Premium
A health worker administering the second does of Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the 18-45 age group
1 min read . 03:26 PM IST Uday Sampath Kumar, Reuters

  • Vaccinated customers, even those who have received just one dose, would get a discount of up to 10%, one airline says
  • State-run Central Bank of India Ltd is offering higher interest on deposits from recipients of at least one dose

Bengaluru: Discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights are being offered by Indian firms keen to lure people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the economy re-opens gradually from weeks of lockdown.

Bengaluru: Discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights are being offered by Indian firms keen to lure people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the economy re-opens gradually from weeks of lockdown.

While businesses in the West make similar offers to dispel vaccine hesitancy, India is badly short of doses for its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and the incentives could serve mainly to attract more customers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

While businesses in the West make similar offers to dispel vaccine hesitancy, India is badly short of doses for its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and the incentives could serve mainly to attract more customers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive by encouraging more people," Sanjay Kumar, a senior official of Interglobe Aviation, which runs India's biggest airline, IndiGo, said in a statement.

Vaccinated customers, even those who have received just one dose, would get a discount of up to 10%, the airline said on Wednesday.

The Indian arm of fast food giant McDonald's is offering a 20% discount on meals, SoftBank-backed grocer Grofers a month's subscription to its loyalty program, and home appliances maker Godrej extended product warranties.

State-run Central Bank of India Ltd is offering higher interest on deposits from recipients of at least one dose.

To claim the discounts, people must show their vaccination certificates issued by the government.

India's 291 million administered doses are the most after China and the United States, but only about 5.5% of its estimated adult population of 950 million has received both doses necessary for full protection against the virus.

Vaccine flow is only expected to improve from August.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!