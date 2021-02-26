Flight tickets to get cheaper if you don't carry check-in baggage. Know details

Taking a domestic flight has become expensive ever since airlines have increased their fares to recover the losses suffered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, travelling within the country without any check-in bags will soon become cheaper as per the new guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Domestic flight operators are now allowed to give concessions in ticket prices to travellers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage, the DGCA has said in a statement.

At present, a traveller can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is chargeable.

Discounted zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares

However, this new rule will allow airline operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit.

"As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as "zero baggage/no check in baggage fares". This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter. These applicable charges shall be reasonable; prominently displayed to the passenger at the time of booking of ticket and also to be printed on the ticket," the aviation watchdog said in a statement.

To avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.

"On the basis of various feedback received, it is felt that many times these services provided by the airlines may not be required by the passengers while travelling. Considering the fact that unbundling of services and charges thereto has the potential to make basic fare more affordable and provide consumer an option of paying for the services which he/she wishes to avail, it has been decided by the government to allow these services to be unbundled and charged separately on opt-in basis," the statement read.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via