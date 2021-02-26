Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Flight tickets to get cheaper if you don't carry check-in baggage. Know details
To avail the discounts, flyers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.

Flight tickets to get cheaper if you don't carry check-in baggage. Know details

1 min read . 02:14 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Travelling within the country without any check-in bags will soon become cheaper as per the new guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Taking a domestic flight has become expensive ever since airlines have increased their fares to recover the losses suffered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taking a domestic flight has become expensive ever since airlines have increased their fares to recover the losses suffered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, travelling within the country without any check-in bags will soon become cheaper as per the new guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden administration reopens facility for migrant children: What to know

6 min read . 02:04 PM IST

UK court judgement in Nirav Modi case should serve as reminder to all fugitives: CBI

4 min read . 02:00 PM IST

'Absence of accountability: Bank officers' unions oppose allowing private lenders in govt business

1 min read . 01:52 PM IST

Global trade roars back from depths of covid-19 pandemic

4 min read . 01:42 PM IST

However, travelling within the country without any check-in bags will soon become cheaper as per the new guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden administration reopens facility for migrant children: What to know

6 min read . 02:04 PM IST

UK court judgement in Nirav Modi case should serve as reminder to all fugitives: CBI

4 min read . 02:00 PM IST

'Absence of accountability: Bank officers' unions oppose allowing private lenders in govt business

1 min read . 01:52 PM IST

Global trade roars back from depths of covid-19 pandemic

4 min read . 01:42 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Domestic flight operators are now allowed to give concessions in ticket prices to travellers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage, the DGCA has said in a statement.

At present, a traveller can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is chargeable.

Discounted zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares

However, this new rule will allow airline operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit.

"As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as "zero baggage/no check in baggage fares". This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter. These applicable charges shall be reasonable; prominently displayed to the passenger at the time of booking of ticket and also to be printed on the ticket," the aviation watchdog said in a statement.

To avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"On the basis of various feedback received, it is felt that many times these services provided by the airlines may not be required by the passengers while travelling. Considering the fact that unbundling of services and charges thereto has the potential to make basic fare more affordable and provide consumer an option of paying for the services which he/she wishes to avail, it has been decided by the government to allow these services to be unbundled and charged separately on opt-in basis," the statement read.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.