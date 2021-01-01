Flights between India and the UK to resume from 8 January: Puri

New Delhi : Flights between Indian and the United Kingdom , which currently stand suspended till 7 January, will resume from 8 January, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

However, operations will be restricted and such flights will only operate to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia (Directorate General of Civil aviation) will issue the details shortly," Puri said on social media platform Twitter.

The Indian government had last week extended suspension of flights to and from the UK from 31 December to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, considered to be much more infectious.

Prior to that airlines like Air India, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, and Vistara operated several weekly flights between the countries from Indian cities like Chenna, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, apart from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

As things stand, normal international scheduled commercial flights stand suspended at least till 31 January in a bid to prevent the outspread of coronavirus.

However, all cargo international flights and ones under bilateral air bubble pact are allowed to operate. A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

India currently has bilateral air bubble pacts with 23 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, and the US.

