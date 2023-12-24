Meanwhile, the winter has gripped the Northern parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a post on X said, “During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded until 8:30 AM today in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, North-West Rajasthan, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, South Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and interior Odisha ranged between 6-12°C."

On Saturday, Lucknow Airport in East Uttar Pradesh reported a visibility of 50 meters at 8:30 AM IST today, December 23, 2023, the IMD informed.

According to the IMD, dense fog is expected in specific areas during the following periods: isolated pockets of Haryana on the 24th and 25th of December, northwest Rajasthan on the 24th of December, northwest Uttar Pradesh from the 25th to the 27th of December, and Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Odisha on the 23rd and 24th of December.

(With inputs from agencies)

