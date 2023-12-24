comScore
Flights delay as thick fog blankets north India; IndiGo, SpiceJet cite 'low visibility' challenges
Flights delay as thick fog blankets north India; IndiGo, SpiceJet cite ‘low visibility’ challenges

 Livemint

Fog and reduced visibility at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport are causing delays and disruptions to flight schedules.

FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
West Bengal: Several flights in Kolkata are experiencing delays because of fog and reduced visibility at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

As reported by PTI, visuals from the airport depict the challenging weather conditions affecting the schedule.

 

“Due to bad weather and poor visibility in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," SpiceJet wrote on X.

Meanwhile, IndiGo took to X and informed that due to inclement weather in Bengaluru and Kolkata, flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted. “6E Travel Advisory: Due to inclement weather in Bengaluru and Kolkata, flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted."

Earlier on Saturday,the thick fog blanketed the national capital significantly disrupting flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing visibility issues.

According to the Flight Information Display System at Delhi Airport, a combined total of 11 international flights and 5 domestic flights arriving at or departing from the airport experienced delays on Saturday, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the winter has gripped the Northern parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a post on X said, “During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded until 8:30 AM today in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, North-West Rajasthan, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, South Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and interior Odisha ranged between 6-12°C."

On Saturday, Lucknow Airport in East Uttar Pradesh reported a visibility of 50 meters at 8:30 AM IST today, December 23, 2023, the IMD informed.

According to the IMD, dense fog is expected in specific areas during the following periods: isolated pockets of Haryana on the 24th and 25th of December, northwest Rajasthan on the 24th of December, northwest Uttar Pradesh from the 25th to the 27th of December, and Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Odisha on the 23rd and 24th of December.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 24 Dec 2023, 10:56 AM IST
