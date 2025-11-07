Flights delayed at Delhi Airport after technical glitch: IndiGo, Air India respond; What do I do now? Will I get refund?

Delhi Airport on Friday suffered a technical glitch due to which over three hundred flights were delayed, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at the terminals and causing massive chaos.

Flight operators scrambled to look for solutions as the effects of the glitch got piled up and translated into flight delays at other airports too.

Delhi Airport, one of the busiest airports in the country, caters to lakhs of passengers everyday.

But what caused the technical glitch at Delhi Airport? How many flights are delayed? What are airlines saying? All FAQs about flight delays at Delhi airport after technical glitch are answered here.

What happened at Delhi Airport? There are several flight delays at Delhi Airport today after a technical glitch. Nearly 300 flights were delayed, leaving hundreds of passengers in a fix, as officials began to fix an an air traffic control messaging system. The delayed departures for dozens of flights by more than 30 minutes.

"This matter is being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Why are Delhi Airport flights delayed today? In a statement, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said flight operations at Delhi Airport “are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System, which supports Air Traffic Control data.”

“Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders,” the AAI said.

Why are IndiGo flights delayed today? IndiGo flights to and from Delhi Airport are delayed due to the technical glitch of the ATC. Earlier in the day, IndiGo said that flights are being delayed across all airlines. “The AMSS system issue impacting ATC operations is still being resolved, and delays may continue across airlines at #Delhi and a few airports in the northern region until the system is fully restored,” it said, urging passengers to check their flight schedule and arrive earlier than the stipulated time to comply with the processes.

Is my Air India flight from Delhi Airport delayed? If your Air India flight is scheduled to depart from Delhi Airport, there are chances it has been delayed. “A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience,” Air India said in an advisory.

What about Akasa Air, SpiceJet flight delays at Delhi Airport? Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the ATC system, SpiceJet said in an advisory and added that its on-ground crew is assisting affected passengers on priority. Akasa Air also issued a similar advisory and asked passengers to understand that the situation is beyond their control.

Flight delayed at Delhi Airport - What to do now? If you have a Delhi Airport flight that is delayed, airlines and authorities have advised to comply with the crew on the ground and follow their advice. Passengers are also being asked to arrive at the airport early and keep checking the flight status on the official websites of IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, as well as those of international airlines.

When will Delhi Airport flights operations start? “Flight operations at Delhi Airport has been disrupted due to an ongoing technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports Air Traffic Control flight planning process,” Delhi Airport said in a post on X, without giving an update on when the operations will start. However, all concerned authorities are working to resolve the issue on priority and an update is expected soon.

Is my flight from Delhi Airport cancelled? If you want to know whether your flight from Delhi Airport is cancelled, you must check the airline's website by entering your PNR and accessing your flight information.

I have a connecting flight from Delhi Airport today. What do I do? If your connecting flight is from the same airline, chances are that your airline has already made alternate arrangements for you at your next stop. If the airline is different, it is likely that they already know about the Delhi Airport technical glitch delay today and will put you on the next available flight.