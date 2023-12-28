Flights delayed or cancelled? Read guidelines for compensation to air passengers here
Videos of air passengers yelling at ground staff for flight delays have gone viral on social media. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for compensating affected passengers.
Social media platforms have been abuzz with videos of air passengers yelling at ground staff for their rights after flights were delayed at a few airports across the country. Weather conditions, shortage of crew, and shortage of planes are some reasons for delays. Hence, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for compensating affected passengers.