Heavy rain in Bengaluru disrupted operations at the airport and led to the diversion of nine flights to Chennai on Sunday, May 12, as per a Moneycontrol report.

Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, attributed the diversions to heavy rainfall and lightning in the area.

No flights were able to land at Kempegowda between 11:18 pm and 11:54 pm on May 12, a spokesperson from BIAL told the publication. Of the 11 flights diverted, seven were domestic, and four were international.

Affected Flights Among the affected flights were those operated by Air India (AI 512 from Delhi, AI 585 from Mumbai), Akasa Air (QP 1341 from Mumbai and QP 1397 from Goa), Air Asia India (I5821 from Guwahati), Alliance Air (9I548 from Goa), and Vistara (UK 807 from Delhi).

International flights diverted included those from Thai Airways (TG 325 from Bangkok), Thai Lion Air (SL 216 from Bangkok), Air France (AF 194 from Paris), and KLM (KL 879 from Amsterdam).

BIAL confirmed that normal operations at Bengaluru airport resumed post-midnight after the weather conditions improved.

Water logging in city Traffic police officials reported instances of waterlogging in various parts of the city, including Bilekahalli near Bannerghatta Road and Roopena Agrahara near Electronic City.

Heavy rainfall also caused water logging in the Kempegowda International Airport, situated near Devanahalli in North Bengaluru, approximately 40 km from the central business district.

On May 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the week in the city and predicted heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for north interior Karnataka till May 13. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely over south interior Karnataka on May 12 and May 13.

