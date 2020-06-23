Flights: Home quarantine must for cabin crew after exposure to Covid patient

NEW DELHI : Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it mandatory for cabin crew members who come in direct contact with a COVID-positive person onboard a flight to go for a 14-day home quarantine.

"The 'risk assessment' for the crew shall be done by the concerned airline's doctor and the crew shall be advised for testing as per ICMR guidelines. Whether the crew should be subjected to 14 days home quarantine or not, shall be based on the said "risk assessment". However, in case of such crew, who have the history of contact with a Covid-19 case during the flight operations, the home quarantine shall be mandatory," the DGCA said in a circular this week.

All crew members have been advised to download the Aarogya Setu app and monitor their health status through it.

Earlier on June 12, the health ministry had told airlines that they can decide whether home isolation is required for crew members if anyone aboard a flight tests positive for COVID-19. The ministry's relaxation came after airlines raised concerns earlier in June over the shortage of crew due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among passengers.

On March 23, DGCA had made it mandatory for the airlines to put the entire crew of a flight under home quarantine in case anyone aboard was found to be COVID-positive.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

